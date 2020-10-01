Planning to begin on permanent county #1October memorial site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County leaders say the county will eventually have a permanent memorial site to honor the 60 victims who died as a result of the Las Vegas mass shooting three years ago.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpartrick told those gathered at the Sunrise Remembrance ceremony Thursday morning that the county wants “to do it right.”

The commission appointed a committee who will meet for the first time at the end of this month.

Commissioner Jim Gibson, who represents the part of the county where the shooting occurred, said a permanent memorial would help people, especially those who lost a loved one.

“They think about it every day and they suffer every minute. How can we take that from them? But this may give an opportunity for them to park it, at least part of it, someplace,” Gibson said.

The committee wants input from families of victims, survivors and the community. The process could take a few years.

Every year, Clark County displays some of the thousands of items collected from memorials that followed the shooting and displays them at the Rotunda in the Clark County Government Center. They will be on display until Oct. 8.