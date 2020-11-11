Planning commission approves extending underground people mover to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elon Musk’s tunneling company cleared another hurdle Tuesday night in its proposal to expand and underground people mover to the downtown area.

The Boring Company presented its proposal to the Las Vegas City Planning Commission. The company wants to expand the underground people mover from the Las Vegas Convention Center to downtown Las Vegas. It would run along Las Vegas Boulevard to Ogden and then back along Main Street.

The @boringcompany has submitted an application for the possible expansion of their underground Tesla shuttle system into downtown Las Vegas.



It is scheduled to go before the Planning Commission tonight at 6 p.m. and we will carry it live here. pic.twitter.com/qfRopCz7v0 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 11, 2020

One of the first stops would be at the new Circa Resort & Casino.

“We’re very excited this is finally coming to fruition and we’re fully in support of being part of this and having the loop come right to our front door,” said Craig Stevens, Circa Resort & Casino. “We’re going to be happy to put in one of the first stations right in our garage Mahal to hopefully get people directly from the Strip, or from the airport, or the game, directly to downtown Las Vegas. So, I think it’s a great thing for downtown.

The planning commission gave the green light. The city council will review the proposal and is expected to vote on it in December.

The Boring Company also wants to expand the people mover to the Allegiant Stadium and the airport. The first part of the underground people mover which is at the convention center is scheduled to open in January.