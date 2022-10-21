LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A high wind forecast for this weekend has led NV Energy to put into effect a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) warning for the Kyle Canyon side of Mt. Charleston.

According to NV Energy power in the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak zones will be turned off on Saturday, October 22 starting sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and lasting until Sunday, October 23 at 10 a.m. The outage will impact approximately 470 customers.

NV Energy is providing a Customer Resource Center at The Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd, it will be available during the PSOM event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until power is restored.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for areas of Las Vegas starting tomorrow at 11 a.m.

A person answering phones at the Mt. Charleston Lodge said when the power goes out people will be required to leave the lodge because there is no back-up generator. Also, there is no information yet on whether the Pine Dining event will still be held.