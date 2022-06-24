LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada and its partners, along with Governor Steve Sisolak, will hold an emergency press conference at 4 p.m. Friday following a decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the near 50-year constitutional right to abortion.

The organization will be discussing its commitment to fighting for the right to abortion care in the face of the Supreme Court’s historic ruling, a release said.

“This ruling will have a devastating impact on abortion access across the United States. And while the right to abortion remains protected by Nevada statute despite today’s ruling, activists are joining together to demonstrate that we will fight to ensure that abortion remains accessible for all who need it, no matter what,” the release continued.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains Action Fund and Nevada’s National Organization for Women chapter will also be joining groups responding to the court’s decision across the country. The organizations will be holding a demonstration at 6 p.m. Friday at the federal courthouse in Las Vegas.

Nevada is one of nine states with abortion rights protections — the state protects the right to an abortion within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. The protection can only be removed by a vote of the people.

Although abortion rights remain protected in Nevada, the state could see a change in its reproductive healthcare landscape as residents seeking abortions in states introducing bans travel elsewhere to obtain abortion care.

Planned Parenthood’s emergency conference will be held at the Culinary Academy at 710 W Lake Mead Blvd. The Las Vegas Federal Courthouse is located at 333 S Las Vegas Blvd.