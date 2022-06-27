LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade the impact is still being felt nationwide. Planned Parenthood is coming together with the community to host their “week of action” community care event to let everyone know that Planned Parenthood will continue to support women from all over and give them access to the healthcare they need.

Here in Nevada, abortions are still legal up to 24 weeks and it would take a vote of the people to remove that protection. Regardless, rallies continue locally in support of abortion rights.

On Monday at Desert Breeze Park, abortion care kits were provided and messages of support were written out in chalk on the sidewalks at the park. There were dozens of attendees, many of which were parents, who shared the impact this decision has has on their families along with those who are still in disbelief.

“The top priority is to represent my daughters generation” said parent, Devon Norwood. “There shouldn’t be any male figure to dictate what a woman does with their body, because frankly we don’t know what’s going on with their bodies.”

“When I was younger and growing up, Roe V. Wade had just passed, and I was so proud and now as they’ve taken it away from us, I never thought in my lifetime that they would reverse it,” Nevada resident, Cheryl Ladd-Campbell shared.

Planned Parenthood’s week of action continues with several virtual events, as well as an in-person Celebration of Abortion Access in Nevada rally taking place Friday, July 1, at the Erotic Heritage Museum at 6 p.m.