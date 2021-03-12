Planet Hollywood, The LINQ Hotel + Experience to resume operations 7 days a week this month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s another sign of normalcy returning to the Las Vegas Strip.
Caesars Entertainment announced plans Friday to resume hotel operations seven days a week Planet Hollywood starting March 15, as well as at The LINQ Hotel + Experience starting March 22.
The hotels were previously open only on the weekends, meanwhile, the casinos have been open 24/1 since the properties reopened last year, following the shutdown.
“With Governor Sisolak’s recent announcement, we are encouraged Las Vegas will continue to rebound beyond expectations,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment. “Spring break, the big college basketball tournament, pool season and more are around the corner, and we can’t wait to see more friendly faces on the casino floor.”
In addition to the hotels, the following amenities will be open seven days a week:
Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino:
Gaming
- Gaming Floor
- Race & Sports Book
Food and Beverage
- Gordon Ramsay Burger
- Extra Lounge
- PH Shiver Frozen Cocktails
- Café Hollywood
- Earl of Sandwich
- Starbucks
The LINQ Hotel + Experience:
Gaming
- Gaming Floor
- The BOOK
Food and Beverage
- Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar
- Nook Express
- Hash House A Go Go
- 3535
- Purple Zebra
- Re:Match Bar
- Catalyst Bar
Pool
- Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience
