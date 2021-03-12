Planet Hollywood, The LINQ Hotel + Experience to resume operations 7 days a week this month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s another sign of normalcy returning to the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Entertainment announced plans Friday to resume hotel operations seven days a week Planet Hollywood starting March 15, as well as at The LINQ Hotel + Experience starting March 22.

The hotels were previously open only on the weekends, meanwhile, the casinos have been open 24/1 since the properties reopened last year, following the shutdown.

“With Governor Sisolak’s recent announcement, we are encouraged Las Vegas will continue to rebound beyond expectations,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment. “Spring break, the big college basketball tournament, pool season and more are around the corner, and we can’t wait to see more friendly faces on the casino floor.”

In addition to the hotels, the following amenities will be open seven days a week:

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino:

Gaming

Gaming Floor

Race & Sports Book

Food and Beverage

Gordon Ramsay Burger

Extra Lounge

PH Shiver Frozen Cocktails

Café Hollywood

Earl of Sandwich

Starbucks

The LINQ Hotel + Experience:

Gaming

Gaming Floor

The BOOK

Food and Beverage

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Nook Express

Hash House A Go Go

3535

Purple Zebra

Re:Match Bar

Catalyst Bar

Pool

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

