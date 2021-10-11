Planet Hollywood sign joins collection at Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So much of our valley’s history is in the form of light. The glittering lights of Las Vegas leave quite an impression on visitors, and they live on at the Neon Museum downtown.

Now the museum has another big addition.

The museum recently acquired the famous Planet Hollywood sign that once rotated on a column outside the Forum Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Entertainment donated the sign and it is now being assessed for display plans.

Aaron Berger, executive director of the Neon Museum, says roads had to be shut down when parts of the sign were delivered to the museum, which is on Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of Bonanza Road.

“We have four major pieces of the globe,” he said. “Each one weighs about 1,300 pounds. In the center of that, you have a 12,000 pound structure that supports everything. It is made of fiberglass, neon, incandescent lights.”

The sign was originally installed in 1994.

“It is just such an iconic piece,” Berger said. “We are thrilled to have it as part of our collection.”

The museum announced this afternoon that it would be closing due to the High Wind Warning.