Planet Hollywood sets Oct. 8 reopening on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will reopen Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., according to officials at its parent company, Caesars Entertainment.

The hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Sunday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week.

“Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, and we are pleased to announce the reopening of the hotel for weekend stays, along with gaming, restaurants and other amenities, at this resort on Oct. 8,” said Senior Vice President and Planet Hollywood General Manager Jason Gregorec. “We look forward to welcoming guests back with a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols.”

The resort will debut the newly branded William Hill Race & Sports Book on reopening day, with self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring in-game wagering.

The following restaurants and bars will be open:

• Gordon Ramsay Burger

• Starbucks (located in the lobby)

• Heart Bar

• Extra Lounge

• Café Hollywood

• Earl of Sandwich

• Chick-fil-A

• Strip House

Retail outlets PH 24 and PH Need It will also reopen. Miracle Mile Shops reopened on June 9.

The resort’s Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara will also return on reopening day.

Parking fees have been suspended.

Planet Hollywood is offering special rates through Nov. 2 as part of “Caesars’ Semi-Annual Sale.” Check the Planet Hollywood website for details.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has implemented Caesars’ new health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices,” according to a company statement.

The enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members and guests are required to wear masks, which the company makes available, at all Caesars properties.