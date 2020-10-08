Planet Hollywood reopens Thursday after 7-month COVID-19 closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the last mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip reopens Thursday after being closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planet Hollywood will reopen in phases as tourism slowly returns. The hotel rooms will only be available from Thursday through Sunday, until demand picks up. However, the gaming floor will be open every day as will several restaurants, bars, the sportsbook, pool and spa. The company has also eliminated parking fees in a effort to draw more customers.

The Caesars Entertainment property is following other resorts that have a similar policy right now. A directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak closed all gaming establishments seven months ago. Those properties were allowed to start reopening in early June.

Following Planet Hollywood’s opening, the only gaming property on the Strip to remain closed is The Cromwell at the coroner of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. The CBS show “Love Island” just finished filming there.

The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and The Palms Las Vegas which are located off the Strip remain closed. They have yet to announce plans for reopening. Visitor volume remains down in Las Vegas.