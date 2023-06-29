LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planet Hollywood has reopened its swimming pools after a June 12 health inspection shut down operations at the Strip resort.

The pools were closed after “water chemistry violations” and inattentive lifeguards, officials said Wednesday.

Initial reports cited chemistry violations in the north pool, and inattentive lifeguards at both the north and south pools. The Southern Nevada Health Department (SNHD) inspection described a lack of managerial control over lifeguards and improper rotation of lifeguards.

Inspectors also reported a compliance issue involving the alteration of drain covers.

The resort’s website, which listed pools as “temporarily closed” for the past two weeks, now lists daily hours for the pools as 9 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week. The website provides no additional information on the reopening.

Caesars Entertainment, the corporate owner of the casino-hotel, and SNHD said Wednesday that the property had addressed issues cited in the closure order.

With a holiday weekend ahead — July 4th falls on Tuesday — the timing is welcome for hotel guests. Temperatures will be the hottest of the year, with an excessive heat warning starting Saturday and running through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.