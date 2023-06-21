LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The swimming pools at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Strip resort have been shut down by the health department for more than a week, after several compliance issues.

The Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) inspection took place on June 12, after water chemistry violations involved the north pool.

Both the north pool and the south pool were found to have inattentive lifeguards, a lack of managerial control over lifeguards, and improper rotation of lifeguards, the health department stated.

There was also a compliance issue involving the alteration of drain covers. The resort pools can reopen when compliance is achieved, according to SNHD.

8 News Now reached out to Planet Hollywood late Wednesday night to confirm the closure was still in place and asked what other options guests would have during their stay.

The resort is offering its guests pool options at the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas until the pools can reopen. The resort also posted a “temporarily closed” notice on its website under its pool tab.