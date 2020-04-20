Planet 13 to celebrate 4/20 day with donation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world’s largest cannabis superstore is giving back to Las Vegas. Planet 13 started donating meals to vulnerable seniors earlier this month, but the business wants to do even more to celebrate 4/20, the unofficial national marijuana holiday.

Customers can place an order Sunday or Monday and the business will donate an extra dollar for each order placed to Clark County Social Services.

Planet 13 staff is currently delivering food from Trece, the restaurant on site, to those in need in the Vegas community.

David Farris, vice president of sales and marketing for Planet 13, says the cannabis company partnered with Clark County Social Services to help those most at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus if they leave their homes.

The business is donating about 100 to 150 meals a day to seniors at risk.

“We’ve been doing that for the past few weeks. We’ve been able to contribute over 2,000 meals thus far,” Farris said.

The unofficial marijuana holiday also means a likely boost in business for Planet 13.

.@Planet13lv is donating 100 meals a day Mon-Fri to help vulnerable seniors in Las Vegas during the #COVIDー19 pandemic. The cannabis company partnered with @ClarkCountyNV social services. The food is made onsite inside Trece #8NN @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HqNyWF3gtx — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) April 19, 2020

“We’re seeing a huge volume of calls already and we think that it will continue to grow,” Farris told 8 News Now.

Farris admits that sales have dropped since they shut their doors to the public amid the governor’s order. He estimates that 85 percent of customers of the off-Strip site were tourists. Now, the business is relying on locals.

To accommodate the shift in operations, Planet 13 expanded its delivery fleet from 5 to 30 cars, with 100 drivers employed.

Farris says roughly 300 employees are on the current payroll.