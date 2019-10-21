Planet 13 dispensary opens 24/7 restaurant and café

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cannabis dispensary Planet 13 opened their first restaurant and cafe Monday.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for nearly three years and state figures show it’s been very lucrative. Local businesses are trying to capitalize on demand by expanding their services.

At Planet 13 cannabis-lovers can walk from purchasing cannabis to enjoying a slice of pizza and craft brew right across the hallway at Rickety Crickets restaurant.

Planet 13 cannabis dispensary intends to expand its complex with restaurants and entertainment. More than three thousand of its visitors can now enjoy coffee and food and explore.

Creativity and imagination join forces to create a first-class experience you will remember.⁠



“We really built the restaurant unlike anything in Vegas. We are getting remarks that it’s one of the prettiest ones people have seen. That’s saying a lot being in Las Vegas. It’s a special thing where you come into a greenhouse with plants, you really think you’re outside. It’s a different aspect than anyone has ever seen,” said Larry Scheffler, Planet 13 Holding Inc.

Just like the dispensary, Purc Cafe and Rickety Crickets will be open 24 hours, 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 28. Currently, it is open Monday-Tuesday from 12 p.m.-10 p.m. As of Wednesday through Sunday it will be open 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.