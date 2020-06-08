Planet 13 cannabis superstore welcomes tourists back to restaurant, entertainment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planet 13, the world’s largest cannabis superstore is welcoming more local customers and tourists back to its Las Vegas establishment.

After adjusting to the shut-down by shifting to local delivery and curbside, while maintaining full staffing of over 300 employees, Planet 13 looks forward to the return of Vegas tourism.

Since increasing its dispensary floor capacity to fifty percent, Planet 13 can now serve 264 customers at its venue, up from a limit of 10 customers during the shutdown.

“This has been a very challenging time for all businesses especially for those of us who cater to the tens-of-millions of tourists who visit Las Vegas each year,” said Bob Groesbeck, Planet 13 Co-CEO.

You've waited awhile to be entertained… and we always go all out with the #Planet13 experience.⁠

⁠

Comment 🤩 if you've walked on water with our interactive LED floor!⁠



Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. #PLTH #BackToVegas pic.twitter.com/kfGx3luCXS — Planet 13 Las Vegas (@Planet13lv) June 3, 2020

Its restaurant Trece Eatery + Spirits and all entertainment features are re-opening and will offer visitors a Vegas-style experience.

The Cannabis Entertainment Complex featuring the musical aerial orb show, interactive laser graffiti wall, interactive LED floor, 18-foot water feature, and Willy Wonka-style automated Customer-Facing Production Facility where products are made in front of customers are open for all to safely enjoy.

Prior to reopening, Planet 13 utilized its new restaurant, Trece, to donate more than 7,000 meals to local seniors at risk, while in that process keeping restaurant staff on the job.

Planet 13 also provided free meals for employees at Trece.

“We are located next to The Strip and historically most of our customers have come from out of town, so when flights, conventions, and tourism were put on hold by the pandemic we took action,” added Groesbeck.

Planet 13 also built a connection with local customers by increasing its delivery fleet to over 30 vehicles and keeping its doors open within the state-mandated limited dispensary capacity, and by implementing extensive safety measures during the pandemic.

“We are incredibly proud of the way our staff adapted and worked together to keep our business strong during this difficult time, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome back our past customers and new visitors from around the world to experience Planet 13,” said Bob Groesbeck.

Planet 13 will continue to follow all CDC guidelines.