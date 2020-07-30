Planes collide in midair while fighting Bishop Fire near Caliente

CALIENTE, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials say two single-engine “Air Tractor AT8T” airplanes collided in midair around 1 p.m. while fighting the Bishop Fire near Caliente, Nevada.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Kane Springs Road and Riggs Road.

FAA officials say one person was aboard each aircraft during the crash. The are currently no updates on their conditions, and they have not yet been identified.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate at the scene of the crash to determine the probable cause of the accident.