LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say that a plane low on fuel was forced to make an emergency landing on a Las Vegas freeway Sunday.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, northbound lanes of US-95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive were closed Sunday morning. At 7:26 a.m., RTC officials said those lanes were blocked, advising drivers to use other routes.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a plane made an emergency landing in the area. Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed the aircraft was low on fuel and had to make the emergency landing. NHP added that the pilot landed the plane safely and that there were no reported injuries.

At 7:41 a.m. on Sunday, officials from RTC said that all lanes had been reopened on US-95