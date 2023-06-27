LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A plane leaving Las Vegas and headed for Chicago had to turn around and land back at Las Vegas airport after a potential mechanical issue.

The plane landed safely after air traffic control audio indicated that a blown tire had caused the emergency landing. The Southwest Airlines flight had been Chicago-bound before the problem surfaced.

After sitting on the tarmac for some time, the aircraft was moved and inspected by officials.

“Flight 1209 from Las Vegas to Chicago (Midway) returned to Las Vegas to check out a potential mechanical issue,” said a release from Southwest Airlines officials. “A different aircraft will continue the flight to Chicago while the original aircraft is taken out of service for a review. Our Teams are working with our Customers to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

The flight landed safely at approximately 10:19 a.m.