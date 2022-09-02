LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are investigating an emergency landing of a plane on US 95 near Boulder City on Friday night.

According to officers the plane landed on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive.

The student pilot was able to safely land the plane on the highway and then the pilot and instructor pushed the plane out of the way of traffic.

The pilot is working to get the plane operational with his mechanic or towed back to the Boulder City Airport, police said.

Two people including the pilot were on board and no injuries were reported.

The plane malfunctioned and lost power, according to police.