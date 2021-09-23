Plane crashes late Wednesday on flight from Las Vegas to Page, Arizona

PAGE, Ariz. — Authorities say a single-engine plane crashed in far northern Arizona, killing one of the two people aboard and injuring the other.

Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton said preliminary information indicated the plane crashed near Page late Wednesday on a flight from Las Vegas to Page.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Thursday of a Piper PA28R-200 in Page, Arizona. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 23, 2021

No identities were released and no additional information on circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said they will investigate the crash.

Page is 242 miles north of Phoenix and just south of the Arizona-Utah border.