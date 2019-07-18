UPDATE: Pilot under influence of alcohol during fiery Mesquite crash

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — The FAA is continuing their investigation into a small plane that crashed near the Mesquite airport on July 17.

Authorities say the pilot was trying to land the plane when the crash occurred. It caught fire, so Mesquite Fire and Rescue worked to put it out.

Officers determined 41-year-old Ryan Dashiell, of Spokane, Washington, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He has since been arrested for suspicion of operating an aircraft while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, which is a gross misdemeanor.

Aircraft fire at the airport has been extinguished. Thank you Mesquite NV Police, @beaver dam / Beaver Dam /… Posted by Mesquite NV Fire Rescue on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Dashiell was taken to the hospital.

Due to the gross misdemeanor charge Dashiell will be transported to Clark County Detention Center. The NTSB and the FAA are investigating.