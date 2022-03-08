BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — The pilot killed in a small plane crash in Feb. crashed into power lines as the power glider went down. This is according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The crash happened Feb. 24, in the rural desert area south of Boulder City. That pilot was the only one on board.

(Image: NTSB)

This early report does not list why the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. Photographs and an aerial map released by the NTSB show the glider broke apart in the crash, spreading wreckage over 285 feet.

The preliminary report also confirms the plane was a Distar Sundancer Glider and crashed at 1:40 p.m. Authorities have not released information about the pilot killed in the crash.