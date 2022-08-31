LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, law enforcement officials said.

Lee Cemensky, 58, was a Las Vegas resident, but he sold his business in February to return to Fifty Lakes, Minnesota. Cemensky owned Brakes Plus at 911 N. Lamb Blvd.

Cemensky was a passenger in an aircraft flown by Douglas A. Johnson, who operated an amphibious aircraft known as “the swan” that catered to tourists and sightseeing in the community of Emily, Minnesota. Johnson also died in the crash.

Lt. Craig Katzenberger of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said deputies who responded to the scene on Sunday night learned that Cemensky was scattering his father’s ashes. He described the aircraft as “homemade” and said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash. Initial reports described the plane as an “ultralight.”

Katzenberger said the sheriff’s office investigation is still active.

Lee Cemensky’s father, Leo John Cemensky, died at his home in Fifty Lakes on Aug. 7, according to an online obituary from the Koop Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife Vikki; his son, Jeff (RaNae) Cemensky of Fifty Lakes; one daughter, Desiree Dunham of Elida, Ohio; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Attempts to reach the family for comment have been unsuccessful.

Joseph Hunter, manager of Brakes Plus, said he bought the business from Lee Cemensky on Feb. 28. He said he met him as the business was changing hands, and said he was a “good guy … good to all his customers.”

Lee Cemensky owned the shop for 20 to 25 years, Hunter said, and his customers have been sorry to hear of his passing.