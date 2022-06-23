LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Closures on the I-515 (U.S. 95) are due to start on Friday as part of NDOT’s continuing Viaduct Rehabilitation Project. All work on the project will pause for the Independence Day holiday weekend starting Thursday, June 30.

Upcoming Closures are as follows:

Friday, June 24 at 3 a.m. – Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. –

Northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) reduced to two lanes between Eastern Ave. and Las Vegas Blvd

Sunday, June 26 at 11 p.m. – Monday, June 27 at 5 a.m. –

Boulder Hwy onramp to southbound I-515 closed

I-515 southbound reduced to one lane between Boulder Hwy and Flamingo

Monday, June 27 at 3 a.m. – Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. –

Eastern Ave. onramp to I-515 northbound closed

Monday, June 27 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. –

Left lane closed on northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) between Flamingo and Boulder Hwy

Nights of Monday, June 27 & Tuesday, June 28 –

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Southbound I-515 reduced to two lanes between Eastern Ave. off- and on-ramps

11 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Northbound and southbound I-515 reduced to one lane in each direction between Flamingo and Boulder Hwy

Wednesday, June 29 – 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. –

Southbound I-515 reduced to two lanes between Eastern Ave. off- and on-ramps

Upcoming Weekend Marathon Work –