LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 Viaduct Rehabilitation project for the week of May 23.

The closures happening on Monday are:

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Eastern Avenue to I-15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-515 northbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Desert Inn Road closed under I-515 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures happening on Tuesday are:

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Eastern Avenue to I-15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 southbound closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 northbound closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures happening on Wednesday are:

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd to I-15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Auxiliary lane closed northbound I-515 between Twain and Boulder from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Main Street closed under I-515 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures happening on Thursday are:

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd to I-15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

I-515 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Main Street closed under I-515 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through work zones and take alternate routes if possible. The schedule of closures can change depending on weather conditions and other factors.