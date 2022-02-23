LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday outlined more than $1 billion in new programs, drawing sharp criticism from Republicans.

$1.8 billion — That’s how much federal pandemic relief money Sisolak has to spend across Nevada. Today, we learned where most of it will go. For Sisolak, the State of the State speech at Allegiant Stadium is the culmination of what’s right in Nevada. And why, he says, the future is positive.

“Quite simply, because of you, the state of our state is resilient and getting stronger every day,” Sisolak said.

Normally, these speeches only happen before a legislative session. This year, there isn’t one. But there’s a huge pot of money the governor plans to spread around the state.

“Ultimately, this is about making life better for the people we love,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak has $1.8 billion in federal pandemic relief money at his disposal. The proposals he set out today include $500 million on affordable housing, $500 million on high-speed internet, $160 million for childcare, $4 billion for roads, incentives for teachers and pay raises for Nevada State Police.

“That’s real progress, but we can’t let up,” Sisolak said.

Senate Republican Leader James Settelmeyer was unimpressed.

Nevada State Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer (R-Minden). (KLAS-TV)

“Spending money is not leadership,” Settelmeyer said. “This money will be spent to grow the government’s size, built with no thought on how to fund that growth when the money is gone.”

Governor Sisolak and his team say almost all of his proposals are actionable, meaning they’ll get through interim committees in Carson City. Sisolak also pledged no new taxes.

John Langeler hosts 8 News Now’s Politics Now show.