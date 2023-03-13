LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden will be visiting Las Vegas this week and during his arrival and departure, several major roads in the valley will be closed.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the following roads will be closed between 5:30 and could last up to an hour.

Presidential visit to affect traffic beginning around 5:30 Tuesday night. (Google Maps)

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., we expect hard closures for:

Airport Connector

215 Westbound

I-15 Northbound between 215 and US 95.

US 95 Northbound between Spaghetti Bowl to Summerlin Parkway

Summerlin Parkway (both directions)

Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.:

Summerlin Parkway to US 95

I-15 Southbound in the resort corridor

Wednesday, March 15, 2023: