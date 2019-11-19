Plan ahead for first rain in months

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – With rain forecast to fall in Las Vegas for the first time in months, Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum has a couple of tips to get you ready for changes in your driving conditions.

First: slick roads! Sherry Swensk reports that we haven’t had measurable rain since late September. We could see scattered showers and or thunderstorms as early as this afternoon. Whenever we get those drops, they’ll draw oil from super-dry pavement, making for even slicker driving conditions. Please leave enough distance between you and all the cars around you for extra braking – and possible slip-sliding-swerving.

Second: windshield wipers. The heat we’ve experienced since September may have dried out or even cracked your windshield wipers. It would be bad for you to turn them on while it’s raining and have no effect on your vision.

