Plan Accordingly: Lake Mead reports backups due to visitor influx

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area is asking visitors to plan accordingly due to an influx at its entrance stations.
To help increase entrance speeds, the park asks that you have your pass ready prior to arriving at the stations. Visitors should expect delays.
If you’ve included Lake Mead on your Fourth of July agenda, park rangers also ask that you remember the following:
- Fireworks are always prohibited
- Seasonal fire restrictions are in place
- Campfires are not allowed, except along shorelines
- Shoreline campfires must be at least 100 feet from vegetation and structures
Visitors will find new safety measures installed to protect swimmers. Three life jacket stations were added along Boulder Beach. They are free to use and range from infant to adult sizes.