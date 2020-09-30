Places of worship prepare to welcome back congregations under strict guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new capacity limits allow even more people to attend their place of worship, under strict safety guidelines.

Places of worship can now allow 250 people, or 50-percent capacity, for in-person services.

Avenue Church in the southwest valley, which traditionally welcomed 400 people for their service, is now working to accommodate these new rules.

“We value people, they’re not customers to us. They’re our family, neighborhood, and community,” said Lindsey Bosma, co-lead pastor at Avenue Church. “We believe, with confidence, that we can do this as well.”

Under the new guidelines, seating must be arranged to ensure six feet of separation between parties. Everyone must wear a face covering, and services should be staggered.

Avenue Church created a new sanitation and host team, who will take temperature checks at the door and provide a new mask to each person.

“Know that your pastors, your leaders, your community cares about you as a neighbor and as a friend,” Lindsey said. “We’re going to do our best to make sure this is a great environment for you and your family.”

Avenue Church joined many others across the valley in pivoting to an online format during the shutdown.

The new guidelines encourage places of worship to continue that option.

“We want to provide two experiences online and in person that are both comfortable, that are both excellent,” added Jeremy Bosma, co-lead pastor for Avenue Church.

Overall, Jeremy and Lindsey Bosma say they’re excited to welcome back their congregation after a long six months.

“I really believe it’s so crucial for us to be together as a community again. Our souls need it; our spirits need it,” Jeremy said. “So, I’m excited to see what happens this fall and the outcome of this year.”