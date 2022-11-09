LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to put on those matching family holiday pajamas and head to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for some fun and exercise at the Glittering Lights display.

You can walk, run or push your children in strollers in the PJ 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk through the holiday display of five million lights on Saturday, Nov. 13. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. You can click here to register.

If you bring a new pair of children’s pajamas to donate, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the 2023 NASCAR Race in March at the speedway.

Awards will be presented and you’ll receive a $5 off coupon for Glittering Lights.

All donations support local children with educational, social, medical and financial needs.