Pizza Hut closing 300 restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Around 300 Pizza Hut locations will close after one of the chain’s largest franchisees filed for bankruptcy.

NPC International, which filed for bankruptcy in July amid the coronavirus pandemic, reached an agreement this week with YUM who owns Pizza Hut. It calls for the closure of a quarter of the company’s Pizza Hut locations. Other locations will be sold.

Pizza Hut said the locations that close will be ones that “significantly underperform” but did not list any specific locations or when the closures would happen.

Pizza Hut is moving away from in-dining experiences to take-out and delivery.