LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas gym that aims to help empower those with physical, mental, and developmental disabilities is hosting an event combining helping others and delicious pizza.

“Pizza for a Purpose” is scheduled for Friday and will take place at Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta at Charleston Boulevard and I-15 in Las Vegas. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Ability Center, which founder Chris Salas says is the only gym in southern Nevada designed to focus on those with different needs.

“We’re the first of its kind, and we’re so excited to bring our event to the community this Friday to celebrate developmental disabilities month,” said Salas.

The cause hit home for Joey Gonzalez, owner of Brooklyn’s Vest Pizza & Pasta.

“It touched my heart when I saw Chris working out with the people that the Ability Center serves,” said Gonzalez. “When it comes to providing support for these children with disabilities, the answer is always yes.”

Salas says the members of the Ability Center love meeting those who volunteer.

“They love to feel like they’re a part of a party, so we’re gonna throw them a party this Friday,” said Salas. “Our members are going to come down and make pizzas and participate in the pizza-making experience while we celebrate their month.”