LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tasty tradition has returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center. The International Pizza Expo will show off the latest and greatest creations to come out of the oven.

Danny O’Malley with Before the Butcher stopped by the 8 News Now studios to make a vegan breakfast pizza. Vegan food has been gaining in popularity as more people turn to plant-based foods. O’Malley said you don’t have to give up tasty foods you enjoy to do that.

The International Pizza Expo is in its 38th year and runs from March 21 – 24.