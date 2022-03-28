LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s down to four finalists in the Las Vegas Pizza Bracket Challenge 2022.

Voting ends at midnight on April 5, and if you’ve got a favorite still in the running, they want your support. And if you’ve never had some of the best pizza in Las Vegas, we’ve got a to-do list for you:

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar. Introduce yourself to Neapolitan or New York style pizza and the famous Sicilian square pizza at Dom DeMarco’s, located at 9785 W. Charleston Blvd, near the intersection with Hualapai Way. “Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar was born out of a partnership between Las Vegas restaurateur and pizza aficionado Albert Scalleat and Brooklyn’s most iconic pizza joint, Di Fara Pizza,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Giordano’s. Known nationwide for its Chicago-style pizza, Giordano’s has two Las Vegas locations: Boca Park at 8730 W. Charleston Blvd. and at Bally’s on the Strip. Giordano’s is the last word in stuffed deep dish pizza. The first restaurant opened in 1974 in Chicago, and the rest is history. “Over the next 40 years and counting, millions of happy and loyal fans as well as hundreds of critics call Giordano’s the city’s ‘best’ stuffed pizza!” according to the restaurant’s website.

Known nationwide for its Chicago-style pizza, Giordano’s has two Las Vegas locations: Boca Park at 8730 W. Charleston Blvd. and at Bally’s on the Strip. Giordano’s is the last word in stuffed deep dish pizza. The first restaurant opened in 1974 in Chicago, and the rest is history. “Over the next 40 years and counting, millions of happy and loyal fans as well as hundreds of critics call Giordano’s the city’s ‘best’ stuffed pizza!” according to the restaurant’s website. Lucino’s Pizza. Self-described mom and pop business with an enticing selection of specialty pizzas including the Nonna Pizza, the Upside Down Pizza and the Wise Guy Pizza, just to name a few. The restaurant is at 3421 E. Tropicana Ave., on the southeast corner of Trop and Pecos Road. “Celebration Sunday y’all … we did it and it’s all thanks YOU!!! We made it to the FINAL FOUR and couldn’t be more excited but we’re not done yet!!!” Lucino’s says on its Facebook page.

Self-described mom and pop business with an enticing selection of specialty pizzas including the Nonna Pizza, the Upside Down Pizza and the Wise Guy Pizza, just to name a few. The restaurant is at 3421 E. Tropicana Ave., on the southeast corner of Trop and Pecos Road. “Celebration Sunday y’all … we did it and it’s all thanks YOU!!! We made it to the FINAL FOUR and couldn’t be more excited but we’re not done yet!!!” Lucino’s says on its Facebook page. Naked City Pizza. A distinctly local favorite with 1/4 sheet, 1/2 sheet and full sheet pizzas that include the Rebel Pizza, the Stinger, the Naked City Pizza and the “Eat Your Broccoli” pizza among a long list of favorites. Naked City scored a Top 10 finish (out of 80) for the Non Traditional Division at the Pizza Expo this year, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. “He featured our Guinea Pie and it’s our best finish as a restaurant in this competition. Awesome job!”

Visit our Las Vegas Pizza Bracket Challenge 2022 to see the paths these finalists took along the way, taking down some big names in the Las Vegas pizza scene.