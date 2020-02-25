Pittsburgh man faces federal charges for woman’s murder in Las Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — There are new developments in the murder of a Pittsburgh woman who was killed in the desert outside of Las Vegas. The suspect, John Chapman, is now facing federal charges, including kidnapping resulting in death.

Investigators say he told 33-year-old Jaime Feden they were going house hunting in Las Vegas back in 2019. Authorities said Feden disappeared in September, and they found her body in the Las Vegas desert in November.

Picture of victim, Jaime Feden

Chapman allegedly drove her to the desert, pretending it was for a photo shoot and killed her.

Authorities say Chapman told police he took Feden about 170 miles north of Las Vegas. That’s where he bound her to a signpost and placed duct tape over her nose and mouth until she suffocated, police said.

Police say Chapman told them he killed her for her money.