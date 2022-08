LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might’ve noticed some pretty intense storms Thursday night.

It was a quick storm, but it did pack a punch. Most of the trail at Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande and Pebble Road was already flooded. Pools of water and some debris, including plastic bottles, could be seen in the wash.

Pittman wash is an important part of Henderson, as it helps control some of the flood waters.