Pitch-a-Pumpkin and help promote recycling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that Halloween is over, you may be wondering what to do with your pumpkins. Well, there is a solution to keep them out of your garbage and put them to good use.

It’s called Pitch-a-Pumpkin and it takes place Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Silverton Casino at 3333 Blue Diamond Road between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The pumpkins will be recycled and used to make compost. But before that happens, those gourds will be launched by catapults to smash them. Local high school students helped build the catapult and trebuchet. Participants will receive a prize raffle ticket for every pumpkin launched.

All pumpkins are welcome, including old moldy ones.

The event is organized by the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee.