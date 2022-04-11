LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pitbull’s latest North American “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour featuring Sean Paul will be stopping in Las Vegas for two shows on Sept. 16 and 17 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Fans can register for early access to tickets for the artist presale on April 13 at 10 a.m. through this link. Fans who register for the presale will receive the presale passwords via text and email 25 minutes before the sale begins.

Members of Caesars Rewards and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale April 14 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public April 15 at 10 a.m.