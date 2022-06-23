LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s an incredible story of recovery for a young pit bull who was brought back to The Animal Foundation one year after being adopted, weighing half of what he originally weighed.

Zion, previously known as Rocko is a pit bull mix who has gained the love of many after 8 News Now reported on the incident in March.

8 News Now’s Denise Valdez spoke with the dog’s forster family about his journey back to health and they said Zion is ready for his forever home.

Lucky Pup training has also joined in to help by giving Zion training classes to help him along on his new lease on life.

For more information on how to adopt the pit bull click HERE.