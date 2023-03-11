LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The largest pirate and fantasy renaissance festival in the west is returning to Las Vegas.

Pirate Fest 2023 will take place on March 25 and March 26 at Craig Ranch Park. The event will include live entertainment, exotic foods, unusual games of skill and intrigue, and three separate bars including an adult-only VIP area.

Proceeds from Pirate Fest go to support the Paradise Ranch Foundation.

Festival performances include Gladius the Show with Clydesdale horses and aerobatic gladiators. The battle between light and darkness colliding is an experience everyone can enjoy.

At the Captain’s challenge, the audience must choose a side as the pirate captains battle with swords, muskets, and fire. The audience will cheer the loudest for their favorite captain and see who will win the prestigious title of Pirate Lord.

The world-class Whiskey Tasting by Beam/ Suntory is returning for the 8th year where patrons can sample their finest whiskeys and rum while learning the finer points of high-quality spirits.

A new addition to the event is VIP packages where patrons can get access to a private parking lot with a special entrance and exclusive seating area for the daytime Gladius show. Saturday’s VIP show will take place after hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be hosted by Adam the Bawdy juggler. VIP ticket holders can dance to live music or relax and share a drink with surprise celebrity guests from Pirates of the Caribbean.