Pirate Fest features new attractions April 17-18 at Craig Ranch Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pirate Fest returns to the valley on April 17-18, setting up camp at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

New this year, “The Roman Gladius show in the Arena” will feature Clydesdale horses and riders trying to protect the Pirate Fest realms. “The battle between light and darkness collides several times a day at the Gladius Arena,” according to a news release.

Along with entertainment, food and bounce attractions, the two-day festival will feature pirates, steampunk, mermaids renaissance and faerie characters. The festival will also have a beer garden and Whiskey tasting.

COVID protocols required at the time of the event will be followed, organizers said.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-11, military and seniors. Children 4 and under will be admitted free. All proceeds from Pirate Fest benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation.

Also featured at this year’s festival: