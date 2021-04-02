Pirate Fest features new attractions April 17-18 at Craig Ranch Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pirate Fest returns to the valley on April 17-18, setting up camp at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.
New this year, “The Roman Gladius show in the Arena” will feature Clydesdale horses and riders trying to protect the Pirate Fest realms. “The battle between light and darkness collides several times a day at the Gladius Arena,” according to a news release.
Along with entertainment, food and bounce attractions, the two-day festival will feature pirates, steampunk, mermaids renaissance and faerie characters. The festival will also have a beer garden and Whiskey tasting.
COVID protocols required at the time of the event will be followed, organizers said.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-11, military and seniors. Children 4 and under will be admitted free. All proceeds from Pirate Fest benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation.
Also featured at this year’s festival:
- The Birdman and his Pirate Ship: educational entertainment highlighting birds
- Musicians, magicians and bands performing on the main stage throughout the day, including Adam the Bawdy Juggler
- Treasure Map activity for kids: make a rope, walk the plank, swab the deck, hoist the sails, get a pirate name, even make an eye patch or a fairy wand! Complete the map, receive a Letter of Marque, collect pirate booty, and become an “Official Pirate”
- Pirate Puppet Show presented by Las Vegas Family Puppet Theater Co.
- Visit the Mermaid pod: You might even see the mermaids swimming in their tank