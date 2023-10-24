LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rare shipwrecked coins, pistols, and centuries-old amour are up for auction from the personal collection of the man who armed actors in “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. The collection is worth thousands of dollars.

The auction called Firepower of the Past takes place on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. It includes 15th-century helmets, 18th-century pistols, and coins from 1739.

Shipwrecked pistols and coins owned by Sean Rich being auctioned in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Sean Rich owns the collection and has worked on “Pirates of the Caribbean” films even loaning his collection to them. He’s also appeared on “Pawn Stars” and National Geographic. He wants to share his historical collection with others.

“I want other people to enjoy them and learn from them like I have,” he said.

His next adventure — after the auction — is to use the money to go after a newly discovered shipwreck.

Charles Jonath a numismatist and owner of Vegas Coin Dealer oversees the collection until it is sold.

“It’s an honor to help people own a piece of history,” he explained.

You can find out more information on the items to be auctioned at this link.