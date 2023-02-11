Customers in line to fill up at a gas station near Rancho and Alexander on Friday. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada with gasoline and diesel fuel is expected to be repaired and resume normal operations by Saturday afternoon.

Kinder Morgan, which operates the Watson Station pipeline in Long Beach, California, said in a Saturday morning update it had isolated the source of the leak associated with its two pipelines — SFPP West and CalNev — and expects “these pipelines to resume operations this afternoon and begin delivering fuel to their respective markets later today.”

A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. (CBS)

Its CalNev pipeline runs 566-miles, transporting gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Los Angeles to terminals in Barstow, California, and Las Vegas. The SFPP West pipeline runs approximately 515 miles, sending products to Colton and Imperial, California, and east to Phoenix.

“We continue to be in close contact with our customers and the appropriate regulatory agencies as we work to resolve this issue,” the Kinder Morgan statement said.

News of the leak prompted Gov. Joe Lombardo and Clark County to issue a states of emergency Friday.

Lombardo urged Southern Nevadans to avoid panic buying, but long lines in the Las Vegas valley began forming early Friday night outside several gas stations, including the Costco on North Decatur Boulevard in the northwest.

The emergency declarations by the governor and the county allow for waivers to suspend federal hours-of-service regulations to facilitate gasoline deliveries.

The leak was discovered Thursday, forcing the shutdown of entire pipeline.

In separate news releases later Saturday, the governor’s office and Clark County said they had received the update from Kinder Morgan and would continue to work with emergency management and transportation partners to monitor the situation.

In each news release, Southern Nevada residents were urged to avoid panic buying of fuel.