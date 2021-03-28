Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open first drive-thru location in April

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A local doughnut shop is expanding and bringing more sweets to Henderson!

Pinkbox Doughnuts will open its first-ever drive-thru location to Henderson on Saturday, April 10. The new shop is at the corner of Sunset and Annie Oakley, located at 3990 E. Sunset Road.

The community is invited to the business’ grand opening party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature festive activities including a live DJ, photo booth, airbrush tattoos, a doughnut eating contest and much more.

Three doughnuts served on opening day will have a pink ticket inside, giving three lucky customers who find a pink ticket the chance to win free doughnuts for a year. The local business says the first 100 guests will also receive a free, limited-edition Pinkbox T-shirt to take home.

“We like to say we’re ‘Spreading Smiles®’ at Pinkbox because nothing is more important than keeping our guests happy,” said Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “When we think about how many smiles we’ll be able to bring to guests at our new drive-thru location, we are so thankful to be able to serve new and existing customers, especially during this difficult time.”

The menu at the new location will bring all 70+ rotating doughnuts to guests who prefer to receive their sweets window-side.

There are currently three other Pinkbox locations in Las Vegas, each open 24 hours daily.

Job opportunities are still available. Those interested in joining the Pinkbox team may apply at HR@pinkboxdoughnuts.com. For more information, click HERE.