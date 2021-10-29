Pinkbox Doughnuts now open in Primm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The seventh location of Pinkbox Doughnuts® celebrated its grand opening in Primm, NV on Saturday, October 23.

Pinkbox now offers travelers a sweet pit stop when they refuel at the California, Nevada Stateline.

Grand a opening at Primm today! 31881 South Las Vegas Blvd Primm, NV

10:30 am First 100 customers get FREE t-shirts pic.twitter.com/xIKxrXrsqy — PinkboxDoughnuts (@Pinkboxdoughnut) October 23, 2021

Located in Primm Center, the new location offers a convenient way to enjoy more than 70 flavors of doughnuts from their rotating menu.

The menu features doughnut shop classics and custom creations:

Apple fritters

Old-fashioned doughnuts

Unicorn

Pooh® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)

PINKY® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)

DoughCro® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)

Pinkbox’s lineup also includes the official Raiders-themed doughnuts and their Doughnut of the Month, with limited-time holiday offerings.

In addition to the new Primm store, there are currently four Pinkbox locations in Las Vegas that are open 24 hours daily as well as a pop-up Pinkbox kiosk at Siegel’s Bagelmania and a kiosk at Allegiant Stadium.

Pinkbox will continue its expansion with more locations slated to open this year and in 2022.

For more information, you can visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.