Pinkbox Doughnuts now open in Primm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The seventh location of Pinkbox Doughnuts® celebrated its grand opening in Primm, NV on Saturday, October 23.
Pinkbox now offers travelers a sweet pit stop when they refuel at the California, Nevada Stateline.
Located in Primm Center, the new location offers a convenient way to enjoy more than 70 flavors of doughnuts from their rotating menu.
The menu features doughnut shop classics and custom creations:
- Apple fritters
- Old-fashioned doughnuts
- Unicorn
- Pooh® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)
- PINKY® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)
- DoughCro® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)
Pinkbox’s lineup also includes the official Raiders-themed doughnuts and their Doughnut of the Month, with limited-time holiday offerings.
In addition to the new Primm store, there are currently four Pinkbox locations in Las Vegas that are open 24 hours daily as well as a pop-up Pinkbox kiosk at Siegel’s Bagelmania and a kiosk at Allegiant Stadium.
Pinkbox will continue its expansion with more locations slated to open this year and in 2022.
For more information, you can visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.