Pinkbox Doughnuts now open in Primm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The seventh location of Pinkbox Doughnuts® celebrated its grand opening in Primm, NV on Saturday, October 23.

Pinkbox now offers travelers a sweet pit stop when they refuel at the California, Nevada Stateline.

Located in Primm Center, the new location offers a convenient way to enjoy more than 70 flavors of doughnuts from their rotating menu.

The menu features doughnut shop classics and custom creations:

  • Apple fritters
  • Old-fashioned doughnuts
  • Unicorn
  •  Pooh® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)
  • PINKY® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)
  • DoughCro® (made with light and flaky croissant dough)

Pinkbox’s lineup also includes the official Raiders-themed doughnuts and their Doughnut of the Month, with limited-time holiday offerings. 

In addition to the new Primm store, there are currently four Pinkbox locations in Las Vegas that are open 24 hours daily as well as a pop-up Pinkbox kiosk at Siegel’s Bagelmania and a kiosk at Allegiant Stadium.

Pinkbox will continue its expansion with more locations slated to open this year and in 2022.

For more information, you can visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

