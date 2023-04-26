LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pinkbox Doughnuts will be celebrating the holidays of May in style with a variety of themed doughnuts for the occasion!
Star Wars Day, also known as “May the Fourth Be With You Day” will feature seven out-of-this-world specialty doughnuts inspired by the film series. From Friday, April 28 to Thursday, May 4, these sweet treats will be available at Pinkbox locations across the valley.
Star Wars Day doughnuts include:
- Maple Ewok
- The Princess Leia
- Yoda Pooh
- The Wookie
- Galaxy Ring
- Vegan Space
- Galaxy Pee Weez
To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the Pinkbox doughnut of the month for May will be the Mango Tango, a glazed raised shell filled with mango filling and topped with white whip, chamoy drizzle, tajin, and a drop of mango. The doughnut will be available from April 28 to May 29.
Pinkbox Doughnuts will be featuring a full lineup of Mother’s Day doughnuts from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 14. The business’ “iconic LOVE MOM doughnut” will be available only by preorder on the Pinkbox website, with orders ready for pick up in stores starting on May 5.
Mother’s Day doughnuts include:
- XOXO
- Hi Mom
- Mamma Mia
- Love You Berry Much
- Love Ya Mom
- Hot Mama
- Vegan Mom
- Mom’s Pee Weez
Pinkbox has eight locations throughout the Las Vegas valley. Hours and availability will vary by location.