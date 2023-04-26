LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pinkbox Doughnuts will be celebrating the holidays of May in style with a variety of themed doughnuts for the occasion!

Star Wars Day, also known as “May the Fourth Be With You Day” will feature seven out-of-this-world specialty doughnuts inspired by the film series. From Friday, April 28 to Thursday, May 4, these sweet treats will be available at Pinkbox locations across the valley.

Star Wars Day Doughnuts. Source: Pinkbox Doughnuts

Star Wars Day doughnuts include:

Maple Ewok

The Princess Leia

Yoda Pooh

The Wookie

Galaxy Ring

Vegan Space

Galaxy Pee Weez

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the Pinkbox doughnut of the month for May will be the Mango Tango, a glazed raised shell filled with mango filling and topped with white whip, chamoy drizzle, tajin, and a drop of mango. The doughnut will be available from April 28 to May 29.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will be featuring a full lineup of Mother’s Day doughnuts from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 14. The business’ “iconic LOVE MOM doughnut” will be available only by preorder on the Pinkbox website, with orders ready for pick up in stores starting on May 5.

Pinkbox LOVE MOM doughnut. Source: Pinkbox Doughnuts

Mother’s Day doughnuts include:

XOXO

Hi Mom

Mamma Mia

Love You Berry Much

Love Ya Mom

Hot Mama

Vegan Mom

Mom’s Pee Weez

Pinkbox has eight locations throughout the Las Vegas valley. Hours and availability will vary by location.