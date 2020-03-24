1  of  3
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Pinkbox donates doughnuts to community’s first responders amid coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local doughnut shop is spreading some sugary sweets and smiles around the valley to lift spirits of those working during the coronavirus crisis.

Pinkbox Doughnuts is stopping by hospitals, fire stations and other places where first responders are working to show them some appreciation as they help the community.

8 News Now caught them dropping doughnuts off at the unemployment insurance office on Tuesday.

Mark Lenoir, an employee of Siegel Group who owns Pinkbox Doughnuts, said he wants to make sure our first responders feel appreciated, especially during this tough time.

“They are one of the few people out here taking a chance and giving back to the community, making sure people stay healthy. We wanted to make sure they don’t go unnoticed,” Lenoir said.

