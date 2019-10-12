Pink Tee event raises money for fight against breast cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our community helped raise more than $30,000 to support local breast cancer patients of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Southern Highlands Golf Club hosted the 18th annual Ladies Pink Tee Charitable Golf Tournament and dinner to assist local breast cancer patients in the fight of their lives.

Tuesday Martin learned about “The Caring Place” from her oncologist when she was diagnosed with stage-2 breast cancer, three years ago.

“They have given me my life back,” Martin said. “It just opened the door, I had no family here in Vegas, when I went in it was just a warm welcoming, safe haven. I could cry. I could talk.”

The Caring Place provides cancer support groups, as well as healing arts and wellness therapies for adults diagnosed with cancer.

“Financial, educational, psychological help. it provides all that, as they journey in their daily fight with cancer,” said Stephanie Parker — Vice President of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The Caring Place is served by the NCCF, which has been assisting children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses for almost three decades. The nonprofit expanded seven years ago to include adults diagnosed with cancer.

Debie Shwetz supports the fight against breast cancer, and she says the facility was amazing.

“We spent the time to tour the facility, it’s incredible,” Shwetz said. “It helps not only the kids with cancer, but their extended family. All of us know someone with cancer, be supportive. They just do it, over the top, they’re amazing.”

And it’s often over the top at the annual “Pink Tee” event. There’s a very competitive lip-syncing contest, followed by golf, plenty of fabulous raffle items, shopping and food. 100% of the money raised goes to life saving services.

I don’t think I could ever repay them for what they’ve given to me,” Martin said. “I’m clear, I’m clean I’m good. 100 percent.”

Martin has helped out so much they are honoring her with the volunteer of the year.