Pink Tee event aimed at raising money to beat breast cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Our community helped raise more than $77,000 to support local breast cancer patients of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Southern Highlands Golf Club hosted the annual Ladies Pink Tee Charitable Golf Tournament to assist local breast cancer patients in the fight of their lives.

“When someone is diagnosed, it’s a tragic, horrible situation and many don’t know where to turn- so they turn to The Caring Place,” said Stephanie Parker — Vice President of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The Caring Place provides cancer support groups, as well as healing arts and wellness therapies for adults diagnosed with cancer.

“Many of the clients are now coming to us, needing support groups and individualized counseling, so those services have grown greatly over this time,” Parker added.

The Caring Place is served by the NCCF, which has been assisting children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses for almost three decades. The nonprofit expanded seven years ago to include adults diagnosed with cancer.

And it’s often over the top at the annual “Pink Tee” event. There’s a very competitive lip-syncing contest, followed by golf, plenty of fabulous raffle items, shopping, and food. 100% of the money raised goes to life-saving services.

“Our partnership with The Caring Place, is extremely special, not just for us, but for the entire community,” Jason Cheney, General Manager of Southern Highlands Golf Club, said.

The hope is that one day there would be a cure for Breast Cancer.