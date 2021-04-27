Pink supermoon proves to be super beautiful, lighting up the Las Vegas valley sky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A huge moon dazzled people on Earth Monday night. A glowing supermoon, known as the pink moon, rose high over the Las Vegas valley and other parts of the world Monday night.

Not truly the color pink, the pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather, who spoke with CBS News.

Photo of the Pink Supermoon in the Las Vegas valley courtesy of Sherry Thomas.

On April 26, the pink moon appeared as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. EST. It’s the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, followed by another that will light up the sky on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year is on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

Photo of Pink Moon Supermoon hiding behind the clouds courtesy of John Solvie.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon. That’s when it will look much bigger than normal.